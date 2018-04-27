Isamilo swimming gala starts today in Mwanza

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Isamilo Swimming Club Championship takes place today at Isamilo International School in Mwanza Region where over 150 swimmers will battle it out for medals in five different styles.

The event will see the country’s top ranked swimmers who will meet other swimmers from 11 clubs in the country. The clubs that will field competitors in the event are Bluefins, Champion Rise, Taliss, International School of Moshi, Mwanza Swim Club and Geita Gold Mine International School.

Others are Tanzania Life Saving Society (Taliss) Swimming Club, Loretto Girls International School, Morogoro International School (Mis Piranha), Isamilo and Tanzania swimming champions Dar es Salaam Swimming Club (DSC) that will be represented by seven swimmers.

The swimmers are Riona Muriithi, Ria Save, Linnet Laiser, Amaris Nanyaro, Gregorio Capuzzo, Tele Sitoyo and Xye de Wet. The swimmers will be under the top female coach in the country Radhia Gereza.

Radhia said they have prepared well for the event and their focus is on seing the swimmers perform well. Radhia said they have the small number of swimmers due to unavoidable reasons, but they are confidently to show their best.

“We have talented swimmers who are ready for the tourney, we expect tough challenges in the championships, but our target is to see all seven swimmers do the best in their category,” said Radhia.

Taliss will be under the up and coming swimmer, Natalia Ladha, who will use the event as part of gauging her skills before competing in The Florida’s Junior Olympic qualification in the United States.

Natalia is the only swimmer from the country to feature in the event. The event will see also 26 swimmers from up and coming swimming club in the country, Bluefins.

“We are looking forward to some great action from our swimmers,” the club founder –cum-trainer, Rahim Alidina said. Alidina said their target was to perform impressively in the championship while improving the swimmers’ personal best time.