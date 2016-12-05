It’s all systems go for EA legislators tourney

By Yohana Challe @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. All is set for the East African Inter-Parliamentary Games set for kick off in Mombasa, Kenya early this week.

The week-long sports bonanza will attract sports teams from the National Assemblies of all the five East African Community (EAC) partner states as well as the East African Legislative Assembly (Eala).

The Games will take place in the Kenyan coastal city for the whole week and climax on December 10.

The head coach for Eala football team, Simba Kitwana, said before the departure of the squad that they would defend the title they won in Kigali, Rwanda last year.

During the games in the Rwanda capital, Eala soccer team emerged winners after edging out the Uganda Parliament 4-3 on post-match penalty shootout in the final match.

Tanzania, according to the official, will be represented by two teams, one of which will be from the Union Parliament and another likely to be the House of Representatives.

The teams will compete in various sports, including, soccer, athletics, tug-of-war, netball, basketball, volleyball and golf.

Details about the annual games were not available. When contacted, the senior public relations officer with Eala, Bobi Odiko, said he would release a statement anytime from now. An Eala member who coordinates the event Bernard Mulengani said the games have fostered unity in the region. The regional Inter-Parliamentary Games were initiated in 2001 shortly after the official launching of the EAC after the Treaty for its establishment came into force.

Mulengani, who is a lawmaker from Uganda, added that the regional Assembly will continue to promote sports among Parliaments of the five EAC member countries and later South Sudan.