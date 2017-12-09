It’s make-or-break for Stars

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Mainland’s Kilimanjaro Stars today face Rwanda in the ongoing Senior East and Central Africa Challenge Cup taking place in Nairobi Kenya. Both Kilimanjaro Stars and Amavubi are the ailing giants of group A with Zanzibar flying high followed by hosts Kenya.

Zanzibar top the group with six points after beating Rwanda 3-1 before capping their impressive start with 2-1 win over Kilimanjaro Stars on Thursday

Kenya sit second with four points followed by Libya with three points while Tanzania occupies the fourth spot with a point and Rwanda trail at the bottom without a point.

Kilimanjaro Stars cannot be written off yet; they still have a mathematical chance of progressing to the next phase of the regional championship if they beat Rwanda comprehensively today at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

The match, which will kick off at 2pm, will decide the first team to be eliminated from the championship, which has been dominated by Uganda in recent years. Speaking on the eve of the match, Kilimanjaro Stars head coach Ammy Ninje said he was optimistic of qualifying for the next stage, promising fans that they have all it takes to win the remaining two matches.

He, however, admitted that today’s match will be tough considering that both teams will be looking to revive their hopes of advancing. “We made mistakes in the previous match and allowed Zanzibar to score, but we are not out yet and I am confident that we will get the results we want in the remaining matches,” he said. He said his team would be more aggressive against Rwanda even though the latter may also be planning the same approach.

“The team will be certainly be more aggressive against Rwanda. However, our opponents may also be thinking about the same, but we have enough firepower and hopefully, we will carry the day,” he added.

After playing Rwanda, Kilimanjaro Stars will square up against Kenya’s Harambee Stars in their last group match, which they must record victory.

Not to be outdone, Amavubi head coach Antoine Hey said they were determined to beat Tanzania despite shoddy displays in their previous matches.