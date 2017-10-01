It’s now do or die for U-20 team

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The national U-20 women soccer team, The Tanzanite today plays Nigeria counterparts in the second leg of the France 2018 Women World Cup qualifying encounter.

The match at the Azam Complex in the city is scheduled to start from 4pm and will be under Sudanese referee Batol Mahjob Ibrahim and assistants Hanadi Mohamed Ali Imail and Remaz Osman Mohammed Khalil.

Tanzanite needs at least 4-0 victory to qualify in the next stage of the tournament.

The team under coaches Sebastian Nkoma and Edna Lema has been preparing for the past two weeks ahead of the match.

Tanzanite players have high morale and are ready to revenge and book space in the next stage of qualifications.

“All players have high moral and we are sure to come out with the best results. We wish Tanzanian soccer fans will give us maximum support. It is a very important match,” said Lema.

She noted that their central defender Khadija Ali would be in the squad today. Khadija was injured in the first leg two weeks ago and was doubtful to play in the do-or die encounter.

Apart from Khadija, the team technical bench has included Kigoma Sisters midfielder Vumilia Maarifa to strengthen the midfield position.

Nigerian women overshadowed Tanzanian in the midfield position and the presence of Kigoma midfielder and others in the team will make them win.