It’s the moment of truth for Cheka in Indian bout

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Three days ago, Tanzanian boxer Francis ‘SMG’ Cheka said he was “sorry” that India picked Vijender Singh to fight him and the country would be “ashamed.” He faces the moment of truth today as he exchanges blows with his Indian rival in a World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Super Middleweight Asia Pacific title bout.

The fight is billed to take place at the Thyagaraj Stadium in New Delhi, India, and has been organised by two promoters, Neerav Tomar of the IOS Promotions and Frank Warren of Queensberry Promotions. The matchmaker is Mike Altamura.

In an interview with The Citizen, an upbeat Cheka said he was ready to fight.

The 34-year-old Tanzanian professional boxer has had 43 fights, 32 wins (including 17 knockouts) and has tested himself against top super-middleweight talent, including WBA world champion Fedor Chudinov from Russia and WBC international Champion Matthew Mecklin from UK.

Cheka has racked up 300 grueling rounds under his belt in the 16 years of his career compared to Vijender’s 27, and has no fear fighting in India.

Cheka was formerly a WBF world champion. He currently holds the Intercontinental Super Middleweight Championship title, which he won in February against Serbian Geard Ajetovic.

“I am here not only to fight, I am looking forward to victory; I know Singh has trained hard purposely to win too, but that is too late because I trained intensively in order to win too,” he said.

“I want to double the title, my manager, Juma Ndambile of the Advanced Security Company Limited, has made me to be tough ahead of the bout.”

Ndambile who was recently in the United States attending the 54th World Boxing Council (WBC) convention was optimistic his boxer would win the title.

“Cheka is in safe hands under the present trainer, Abdallah Lilamba, and Jay Msangi. I am sure he will do his best because of the training he has undergone ahead of the fight,” said Ndambile.

Ndambile said: “I am sure Cheka will win the bout, he is fit enough to register knockout, but he is not supposed to underrate Singh.”