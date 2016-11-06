JK: Tanzania will shine in sports

By Brown Msyani @TheCitizenTz bmsyani@tz.nationmedie.com

Dar es Salaam. Retired President Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete believes that Tanzania will shine in sports if the current enthusiasm will be sustained.

Kikwete said that during the final of Junior NBA held at Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete Park, where by Lord Baden recorded 22-18 against Tusiime counterparts. The league features 30 secondary school in the city and was staged for nine months.

He said the JKM Park had recorded 50,000 youth athletes, who normally attended training in various sports.

He said in five or 10 years, many young players would secure modern training and become the best athletes in the country.

“Already two young soccer players have been selected to join the national team. I hope in the next five or 10 years Tanzania will not be the same in the history of sports. We will be on the list of nations performing well in sports,” said Kikwete.

“We have strongly started our mission and those, who have attended this event can witness it,” he said and added that those, who were the first to benefit from the project were very lucky as there were many others, who missed the opportunity.

Kikwete urged the clubs, especially those engaged in football to invest in youth programmes, which he said would help them build strong teams that could compete effectively in international tournaments.