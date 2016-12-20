JKT Ruvu coach issues bold warning to Simba

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. JKT Ruvu head coach Bakari Shime has vowed to bounce back in fine style in their next Vodacom Premier League match against leaders Simba SC.

JKT Ruvu, who lost 3-0 to defending champions young Africans on Saturday, sit deep in the relegation zone with a platy 13 points from 16 outings.

Speaking with The Citizen yesterday, Shime expressed disappointment over the Yanga defeat, but quickly shifted his focus on this weekend’s clash.

“We committed several tactical errors on Saturday and we paid the price for that. However, this is just the beginning; we are going back to the drawing board and we will be out to prove what we are capable off,” Shime said.

“We are aware of the threat Simba poses to us. They are the leaders, so it is going to be a tough match, but I promise that we will be more aggressive than what we displayed against Yanga, so Simba should not expect three points from us.

“I watched their match against Ndanda on Sunday. We have analysed their game, so hopefully we will take advantage of their weak areas and take the points at stake. We really need to win in order to survive.”

Shime admitted that their Saturday’s defeat was also down to his players’ fear of big names.

“I note that my players showed huge respect for the big names, so they did not do what they trained for at least 30 minutes of the first half. We will work on that and hopefully, they will show their real character on Saturday,” he said.

Shime has been coaching the national Under-17 side, Serengeti Boys, before crossing to JKT Ruvu to salvage their season.