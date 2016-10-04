JKT Stars, DB Lionesses fall as Zone V tourney hots up

By Brown Msyani @TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s Don Bosco Lionesses were no match to their Kenyan opponents, Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) after slumping to a 114-63 at the National Indoor Stadium over the weekend.

The Tanzanian girls could not match the brilliance of KPA right from the outset as dominant Kenyans raced to a 31-19 lead in the first quarter.

By the halftime break, the Kenyans were enjoying a 27-12 cushion, leaving the home side with a mountain to climb in the remaining quarters.

The Lionesses started the third quarter on a high note and scored many points in quick succession, but KPA swooped to win the quarter 29-19. Efforts by the Lionesses to pull off a big margin win in the final quarter did not bear fruit as they tumbled to a 27-13 loss, thus giving the Kenyans their second win of the Zone V tournament.

Six players were in double figures including Hellen Oketch who scored 17 points while Linet Atieno and Falmasy Adhiambo added 16 apiece to give the Mombasa side a well-deserved victory with an all-round dominant display. Celine and Natalie Akinyi posted 13 points each while Belinda Okoth scored 10.

In another game, United States International University (USIU) edged JKT Stars 68-61 for their second win to remain on course with their tournament objective of punching one spot for the Final Phase of the FIBA Africa Champions Cup for Women which will take place from November 26 to December 4 in Maputo, Mozambique.

Rwandan side Ubumwe bounced back from KPA’s loss to stun Ugandan champions KCCA 70-59 in a very entertaining encounter on Sunday.

Burundian center Ines Nezerwa dropped an impressive game high 31 points, picked eight rebounds and made four assists to inspire Ubumwe to their first victory at the 2016 Africa Champions Cup Qualifiers.

Both sides tussled it out in the first three quarters with Ubumwe leading 15-14 at the end of the first but the game was tied 28-all at half time.

Ubumwe broke away in the third to establish a seven-point lead at the end of the third period and indeed the experience of veterans Joslyne Munyaneza and Charlotte Mugwaneza came in handy.