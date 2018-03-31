Jones retires after suffering injury in judo session

Despite undergoing numerous operations, a ruptured medial ligament and damage to ankle cartilage have failed to heal and he has been advised to retire. “Unfortunately, the injury was a complicated one and my rehab wasn’t progressing the way we wanted, with multiple set-backs along the way,” Jones said. “I’ve therefore reluctantly had to listen to medical advice and retire from rugby. The decision was made for me, which was tough to hear. But it’s a decision that I understand is in my best interests.” Jones had represented England at every level from Under-16 to Saxons -- the England A side -- and was a stalwart for Premiership team Wasps, for whom he had played 118 times since his debut in 2010. (AFP)