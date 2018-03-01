Juniors now keen on All-Africa Cup crown

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Five Tanzanian golfers leave for Morocco on Saturday for the All-Africa Junior Challenge in Rabat that tees off on Sunday.

According to the Tanzania Golf Union (TGU) chairman, Joseph Tango, the young golfers have been training for the week-long championship in Arusha and Dar es Salaam since last month under the tutelage of coaches Olais Mollel and Hassan Kadio.

In the event, Tango said yesterday, the golfers were in high spirits, raring to go and shine in Morocco.

The golfers are Jay Nathwani, Isihaka Daud, Manraj Chadha, Aliraza Kermalli and Garv Chadha.

The 72-hole event has been organized by the Africa Golf Federation (AGF) with a view to promoting the sport from the grassroots level.

“I am optimistic that they’ll perform well in the Rabat championship. They have undergone adequate preparations ahead of the event,” the TGU boss said.

Tango, who will accompany the golfers to the North African country, stressed that the players who make up the team were selected on merit.

Last year’s All-Africa Junior Golf Championship took place in Zimbabwe, where South Africa clinched the trophy.

Apart from Tanzania and hosts Morocco, the other countries expected to field golfers in the championship are South Africa, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Kenya, Tunisia, Reunion Islands, Mauritius, Zambia, Botswana, Uganda and Malawi.

The All-Africa Golf Confederation Junior Championship is an annual event that began in 1994.

This year’s event will run concurrently with the All-Africa Junior Girls’ Championship in which Zimbabwe, South Africa, Kenya and Zambia will be chasing the sole ticket to the Toyota Junior Golf World Cup.

