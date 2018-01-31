Juniors smash 25 national records in Dar

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Twenty-five national records were smashed at the just concluded National Junior Championship at the Haven Peace Academy (Hopac).

Fifteen out of the 25 young swimmers who set new records at the Hopac swimming pool are Tanzanians, and the rest are foreign swimmers who featured for local clubs in the two-day championship.

The thrilling event saw national team swimmer Celina Itatiro setting new records in the girls’ 200m freestyle, 100m backstroke, 100m individual medley, 50m butterfly, 100m freestyle and 50m backstroke.

In the 200m freestyle, the 14-year-old swimmer beat the old record of 2:34.75 by clocking 2:33.62.

For her, the championship was part of her preparations ahead of the 2018 Commonwealth Games to be held in Gold Coast, Australia in April.

Kayla Gouws (12) also made a stellar performance in the championship, smashing nine records.

In the girls’ 200m freestyle, she clocked 2.25.33 to win the top honour and best the old record of 2.34.75.

Other young swimmers who smashed national records Lina Goyayi, Aliyana Kachra, Aminaz Kachra, Ralph Sereki, and William Sereki, all from Bluefins Club.

Also on the list are Romeo Mihaly Asubisye from Champions Rise swimming Club, who broke seven records; Dar es Salaam Swimming Club’s (DSC) Celina Itatiro and Naaliyah Kweka.

Others are Linnet Laiser (six records), Kalya Temba (two records), Maia Tumiotto (six records), Khairaan Chunara (two records), Natalia Ladha (seven records), Aravind Raghavendran (one record) and Rania Karume (five records).