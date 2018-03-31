Juve face test before Madrid blockbuster

Milan. Napoli can stake a claim to the Serie A title against strugglers Sassuolo this weekend, with champions Juventus facing a stiff test against AC Milan before next week’s Champions League clash with Real Madrid.

Juventus, who go into Saturday’s action with next Tuesday’s Champions League quarter-final, first-leg game against the Spanish champions in Turin looming, are just two points ahead of Napoli with nine matches left this season.

After a recent dip in form as they pursue a first Scudetto since 1990, Maurizio Sarri’s Napoli got back to winning ways against Genoa before the international break.

And Gennaro Gattuso’s AC Milan -- in sixth with a game in hand -- will be determined to take away three points from Turin as they look to continue their push for Champions League football next season. (AFP)

Milan are on a ten-game unbeaten streak, including eight wins, a tally which has seen Gattuso, who took over in November, move closer to penning a permanent contract with the club.

The former midfielder was the match-winner the last time Milan won at Juventus back in March 2011.

“Winning in this game will be important, not only for Serie A but to give us a boost in the Champions League,” said Juventus defender Andrea Barzagli.

“The two upcoming challenges will represent a crucial moment in our season, as they will both be very decisive.

“The biggest mistake we could make would be to think about Real Madrid. The match against Milan is very important, we have big objectives that we want to achieve and it will be a very difficult game.”

Juventus’ run of 12 straight league wins was ended last time out against SPAL, but they remain unbeaten in 24 matches going back to November 19.