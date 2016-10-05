Kaijage resigns following Toto’s abysmal showing

Dar es Salaam. Toto African head coach Rogasian Kaijage has stepped down from his post as head coach after a string of poor results in the Vodacom Premier League.

Kaijage, who joined the Mwanza team before the kickoff of this season’s league, becomes the second coach in the topflight to leave his position.

Mwadui FC’s Jamhuri Kihwelu announced his resignation early this week after his team slumped yet to another defeat at the hands of Mbeya City. They lost 1-0 at the Sokoine Stadium.

Speaking yesterday, Kaijage, who took up the job at the ailing Mwanza side after resigning as the national women’s team coach, said he made the decision after fans and club members invaded their changing room and hurled insults to him and players.

“We haven’t had a good start to the season, but the season is still long and the team has a chance to recovering and start winning,” said Kaijage.

“However, after our latest loss to Mbeya City several fans and club members followed us down to the changing rooms and hurled insults to the players and me. I didn’t like that situation. It prompted me to make the resignation decision.

“Even if the team has not produced the results everyone here wants, but you can’t allow people to throng the changing room and threaten to beat up the coach and players. It is weird and I have already informed the club of my decision, and they have blessed it.”

He added: “I have been more of a volunteer at this club. I joined the club at the end of last season and working the then head coach (John Tegete) to rescue the team from being relegated, but I can’t tolerate abuse.”

Toto Africans sit 14th with five points after playing six matches in the 16-team table. Mwadui FC and Majimaji FC are the sides below them in the log.

Kaijage claimed that Toto Africans are not making a stride because of the members’ interference with the management and financial woes.

“The problem here is not the coaches; Tegete was one of the best coaches, but he could not achieve his goals. A lot has to change if Toto Africans are to survive,” he said.

However, Toto Africans chairman, Godwin Aiko claimed that the management has not yet received Kaijage’s resignation letter.

Kihwelu resigns

On Monday, Kihwelu, the former Simba player and coach, decided to resign from his Mwadui post, claiming that referees were officiating in disfavour of his team.

Mwadui, who were threatening to break into the top four last season, have started this season on the wrong foot.

The Shinyanga based team sit second from bottom with a paltry five points after playing seven matches.

“I have made up my mind and I am resigning from my Mwadui position. Referees have been making horrendous decisions against us and so there is no need for me to keep on coaching this team. I am quitting football,” Kihwelu was quoted as saying.