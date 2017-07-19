Wednesday, July 19, 2017

Kapombe shrugs off injury fears

Shomari Kapombe

Shomari Kapombe 

In Summary

  • Stars, who were forced to a one-all draw by the Amavubi in the first leg match in Mwanza last weekend, need a win of at least one clear goal in Kigali to ease into the second round.
Advertisement
By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The national soccer team, Taifa Stars, leave for Kigali, Rwanda today ahead of the Champions of African Nations (Chan) first round, return leg qualifier against Amavubi.

Stars, who were forced to a one-all draw by the Amavubi in the first leg match in Mwanza last weekend, need a win of at least one clear goal in Kigali to ease into the second round.

Coach Salum Mayanga said yesterday that there was no injury to worry about at their camp.

Shomari Kapombe and Hassan Kessy turned out for training yesterday, laying to rest injury concerns.

The duo, who sustained knee injuries during their first leg at the CCM Kirumba Stadium on Saturday, will be available for selection when Stars face the Rwanda team on Saturday.

They missed training sessions early this week, but Mayanga confirmed that they had all resumed training and were available for selection.

Mayanga, who guided Stars to the third place in the recently ended Cosafa Cup in South Africa, said his players were in high spirits, looking forward to beat the hosts at Stade de Kigali.

Should they eliminate Rwanda, Mayanga’s men will face Uganda Cranes or South Sudan in the second round.

advertisement

In The Headlines

Manji failed to appear before the court due to illness

Quality Group Limited Mr Yusuphal Manji failed to appear before Kisutu Magistrate court due to

2  hours ago

President Magufuli gives fuel traders 14 days to install EFDs

President John Magufuli has directed all petrol stations across the country to install Electronic

  • News
    African Peer Review Mechanism report for Tanzania launched  
  • News
    Health Ministry orders suspension of a nurse over raping allegations  
  • News
    Former High Court Judge dies two months after resignation  
  • News
    Anxious Vodacom investors reassured  