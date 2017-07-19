Kapombe shrugs off injury fears

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The national soccer team, Taifa Stars, leave for Kigali, Rwanda today ahead of the Champions of African Nations (Chan) first round, return leg qualifier against Amavubi.

Stars, who were forced to a one-all draw by the Amavubi in the first leg match in Mwanza last weekend, need a win of at least one clear goal in Kigali to ease into the second round.

Coach Salum Mayanga said yesterday that there was no injury to worry about at their camp.

Shomari Kapombe and Hassan Kessy turned out for training yesterday, laying to rest injury concerns.

The duo, who sustained knee injuries during their first leg at the CCM Kirumba Stadium on Saturday, will be available for selection when Stars face the Rwanda team on Saturday.

They missed training sessions early this week, but Mayanga confirmed that they had all resumed training and were available for selection.

Mayanga, who guided Stars to the third place in the recently ended Cosafa Cup in South Africa, said his players were in high spirits, looking forward to beat the hosts at Stade de Kigali.