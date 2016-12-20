Kaseke dreams of playing in S. Africa

By Charles Abel

Dar es Salaam. Young Africans forward Deus Kaseke is keen on switching to the South African Premier League after his contract expires.

Kaseke, who joined the Jangwani Street side from Mbeya City, has about six months left on his contract.

However, the forward says he would see out his contract before announcing where he would like to further his career.

Even so, he revealed that he would like to play in the South African league, which according to him, will be a stepping stone to the more advanced leagues.

“I respect my contract with Yanga, so I will offer my services until it expires. I prefer playing in South Africa from next season because I believe it’s the right league before moving to Europe,” said Kaseke.