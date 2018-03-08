Kenya, Uganda boxers coming for title fights

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. For boxing fans, the National Indoor Stadium is a place to be on Saturday as it hosts bouts involving professional boxers from three countries.

Organised by Pugilistic Syndicate of Tanzania (PST), the eagerly awaited fights will feature boxers from Uganda, Kenya and hosts Tanzania.

Tanzania’s Saleh Mkalekwa will face Ugandan Mubaraka Sseguya in the Universal Boxing Organisation (UBO) African welterweight bout, according to event organiser, Elias Kigula.

The 10-round bout will be followed by the welterweight fight between Kenyan Herbert Mugarura and Tanzania’s Ramadhan Shauri.

To spice up the fights, there will be a bout between Tanzania’s highly-rated female boxer Halima Vunjabei and Kenyan Nicholine Achinge.

The UBO International light flyweight title will be up for grabs during the billed to be a mouth-watering bout. Kigula said yesterday that Kenyan boxer George Onyango would take on Tanzanian Doy Miyeyusho in the lightweight bout.

The day will also see renowned Tanzanian boxer Cosmas Cheka trading punches against compatriot Haidary Mchanjo in the UBO super featherweight title.

Cheka and Mchanjo are now busy, perfecting their tactics ahead of the 10-round fight, according to Kigula.

This will be the second time in seven months for the two boxers to face off. They last locked horns at New Vijana Social Hall, Kinondoni on August 26, last year, where Mchanjo beat Cheka on points in the closely-contested bout.