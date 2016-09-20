Kenya stand in Kili Queens Cecafa way

By Charles Abel @TheCitizenTZ news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Mainland team, Kilimanjaro Queens, stand a chance of winning the 2016 Cecafa Women Championship today when they square up against Kenya in Jinja this evening.

At stake, ahead of this eagerly anticipated fixture, is a glittering trophy, medals and bragging rights for an entire year - all reserved for the winning team.

The final follows the two countries’ successful qualification after progress from the group stages and semi-finals.

Kenya’s Harambee Starlets cruised from Group A unbeaten. They were pooled together with hosts Uganda, Burundi and the tournament whipping girls, Zanzibar.

The Starlets scored the most goals in the group stages (19) and the most goals in a single fixture (11-0 against Zanzibar).

In the semi-final showdown, the Starlets faced a scare, but rallied to down spirited Ethiopians 3-2 in a tense and thrilling match.

The Kilimanjaro Queens are unbeaten as well, but they required a coin toss to top group B that had Rwanda and Ethiopia as the other countries.

The Queens and Ethiopia both overcame Rwanda by an identical 3-2 score line.

The goal-less draw between them meant that the two countries were equal in all aspects, and therefore the coin toss was applied to determine the group leaders.

In the semi-final, the Kilimanjaro queens had no mercy over host country Uganda as they won 4-1 in a one sided encounter.

Today, the Queens head coach Sebastian Nkoma will rely on his experienced stars to inflict defeat on the Kenyans, who have never failed to score in all their matches.

Kilimanjaro Queens is built upon a team work component with outstanding players as their goalkeeper Fatuma Omari, team captain Asha Rashid, midfielders Mwanahamisi Omari, Donisia Daniel and forwards like Stumai Abdalla and Wema Richard.

There is enough quality to stun Kenya’s Starlets who are primed to clinch the title of the championship that was last organised three decades ago in Zanzibar.

Zanzibar, who put up a performance to forget in the re-introduced championship, were the last champions of the event they organised back in 1986. Speaking on the eve of the match, Nkoma exuded confidence that the team is ready for the final.

“I appreciate the players for working hard in the tournament so far. We beat the hosts 4-1 and that was good for the team. We moved a step higher and we are looking forward to finishing off the job on Tuesday (today),” said Nkoma.

“We know that we are facing a strong team in the final, but the girls are in good shape; they will rise to the challenge and win the title; that is our target.”