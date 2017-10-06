Kenyans for Dar youth tourney

By Brown Msyani @TheCitizenTz bmsyani@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Untapped talents will be on display for two days during the inaugural Under-16 basketball championship, which roars into life today at the JMK Park.

Ten teams, including Mombasa-based Aga Khan Academy, will battle it out for top honours in the championship, according to the tournament organising committee official, Bahati Mgunda.

Aga Khan Academy, who boast little known but gifted basketballers, are already in the country for what promises to be a thrilling championship.

Mgunda, who doubles as the national basketball team, said yesterday that the two-day event will also feature youth teams from Arusha, Coast Region and hosts Dar es Salaam.

Organised by the JMK Sports complex management, the tournament will involve boys’ and girls’ teams.

He named other teams as hosts JMK Park Academy, Ukonga Academy, Mzizima Secondary School, High View and Kibasila Secondary School.

Also on the list are Lord Barden Powell, Nia Njema from Bagamoyo, Coast Region and Orkeeswa from Monduli District in Arusha Region.

Mgunda said they plan to make the youth tournament an annual tournament.

“The tournament will involve young players mainly from Tanzania and a few from outside the country. We are delighted to see entry from Mombasa in this inaugural tournament,” he said.

Aga Khan Academy coach, Jumnah Kiamani said yesterday that he was happy to be in the country and expressed optimism that his teams (boys’ and girls’ sides) will make their presence felt in the championship.

The Mombasa Aga Khan Academy’s contingent comprises 41 total players, according to the team coach.

Kimani lauded the government for its hand in the construction of the modern sports complex for the youth, JMK Park.

Kibasila Secondary School team’s official, John Simon had similar views, adding that they expect stiff competition from other sides in the inaugural tournament.