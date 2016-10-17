Kichuya applauds fans for their ‘great’ support

By Suleiman Jongo @slei_jongo sjongo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. In-form Simba SC forward Shiza Kichuya expressed profound gratitude to fans for their unflinching backing in the ongoing Vodacom Premier League.

Speaking after their 2-0 victory over Kagera Sugar on Saturday, the former Mtibwa Sugar hot shot said the fan’s support is key to Simba’s fairy-tale run this season.

The Msimbazi Street heavyweights top the table with 23 points from nine matches with Kichuya leading the scoring chart with seven goals.

“We are in red-hot form and there a lot of excitement and expectations about this season. However, there is no way we can forget our fans when talking about this superb start,” said the budding striker.

“The fans have done a great job by standing solidly behind us in spite of all the difficulties we have encountered. We appreciate it and look forward to keeping the fire burning.”

On his scoring spree, Kichuya thanked his coaches and teammates, saying without them, he would have been nobody.

“I am happy that I hit the ground running at Simba. I have managed to carve a niche for myself and scored some vital goals, but my success is down to the technical bench and my teammates. I hope that I will keep on scoring to the end of the season,” he said.

Kichuya scored a trademark goal against Young Africans a fortnight ago to salvage a point for Simba. He was also on target against Kagera Sugar at the Uhuru Stadium.

The Simba hitman is closely followed by Omar Mponda of Ndanda FC who has found the back of the net five times.

Meanwhile, Simba registration committee chairman Zacharia Hans Poppe, has showered praise on Kichuya for his performance against Kagera Sugar.

Kichuya delivered an assist for the first goal, which was scored by Muzamil Yassin, before registering his name as well on the scoreboard.