Kichuya revels in his trade mark goal

By Charles Abel @TheCitizenTZ news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. Simba SC forward Shiza Kichuya is baking in the glory after scoring a stupendous goal that helped salvage a draw against arch-rivals Young Africans on Saturday.

Kichuya scored an 87th minute equaliser to deny Yanga victory after Amissi Tambwe had given the Jangwani Street side a first half lead in controversial fashion.

Kichuya, who switched to Simba from Mtibwa Sugar, three months ago, told The Citizen yesterday that he would live to remember the goal, which he described as spectacular.

“I was in cloud nine after scoring that goal. It was the best goal I have ever scored in my playing career. The good thing is that it came against Simba’s fiercest rivals. I am very happy about it and I don’t think that I will ever forget it,” said the budding striker. After squeezing out a one-all draw, Kichuya believes that Simba are strong enough to challenge the league title this season.

“We were down to 10 men for over an hour, but we managed to give Yanga a run for their money and salvage a point. That is a signal that Simba has all it takes to win the championship this season,” he said.

Simba has not won any top competition for the last four seasons, but they bolstered heavily in the transfer window and now look as the odds-on favourites to win the league.

“It may be premature to talk about the title now, but I gave good feeling that this is our year. And I believe that my goal against Yanga will spur me to keep on performing well in the league,” he added.

The result saw table-topping Simba move five points clear of second placed Stand United after reaching a 17-points from seven outings, whilst Yanga remained third with 11 points from six games.