Kichuya stars as Simba go top

By Thobias Sebastian @TheCitizenTz news@Tznationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Shiza Kichuya and Laudit Mavugo scored a goal apiece to give in-form Simba a 2-1 win over hosts Stand United in the Mainland Premier League match in Shinyanga yesterday.

Simba, needing a win to bounce back to the summit of the top flight, went one up in the 17th minute when Kichuya beat goalkeeper Frank Muwonge with a low but tricky shot off a John Bocco pass.

Second half substitute Mavugo doubled the Msimbazi Reds’ lead in the 46th minute, a few seconds after coming in to replace striker Emmanuel Okwi at the Kambarage Stadium

The goal was initiated by Mzamiru Yassin, who beat two players on the left flank before placing the ball to Mavugo who, in turn, unleashed a shot that gave goalkeeper Muwonge no chance.

In the 51st minute, Simba defender Ally Shomary handled the ball in the penalty box in desperate efforts to clear a dangerous move.

Referee never hesitated to award the hosts a penalty, which was scored by midfielder Mtasa Munashe.

Mtibwa Sugar, who battled to a barren draw with defending champions Young Africans at the Uhuru Stadium on Saturday, are hot on the Msimbazi Reds’ heels.

Having lost the Premier League leadership to Mtibwa Sugar a month or so ago, Simba have moved back to the summit of the league above Mtibwa Sugar on goal difference.

The Msimbazi Reds tie on 11 points with second –placed Mtibwa Sugar.

Title-holders Yanga dropped points for the third time this season after eking out a barren draw with Mtibwa on Saturday.

Cleverly saves by Mtibwa Sugar’s goalkeeper Benedict Tinoco killed off whatever hopes the Jangwani Street giants had of moving to the summit of the top flight for the time this season.

Unlike in the last season, when George Lwandamina’s men were flooring their opponents almost at in Dar es Salaam, they have drawn twice at their home ground, and once away this season.

Azam FC, who drew 1-1 with Singida United, also have 11 points.

Line-ups:-

Simba- Aishi Manula, Ally Shomary, Erasto Nyoni, Method Mwanjali, Stamili Mbonde, James Kotei, Shiza Kichuya, Mzamiru Yassin/ Said Ndemla, John Bocco, Emmanuel Okwi/ Mavugo and Haroun Niyonzima/Jonas Mkude