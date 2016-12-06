Tuesday, December 6, 2016

Kili, Iringa claim Taifa Cup wins

By Brown Msyani @theCitizenTz bmsyani@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. Kilimanjaro made a light work of Manyara during their Taifa Cup game after recording a 114-39 victory at Soweto court.

Kilimanjaro went to the interval enjoying a resounding 53-7 lead.

The victors took the third quarter brightly and went to register a 32-12 win, leaving Manyara with an almost impossible task of overturning the score. Manyara staged a praiseworthy fightback in the final quarter, but they could only score 20 points compared to Kilimanjaro who notched 29.

Speaking after the game, Samuel lauded his teammates for a perfect showing and hoped that they would keep the good performance going.

“It was a perfect performance the team. We are happy that we have made a flying start and I hope that we will win the next game, and march on to the title,” said Samuel.

In another game, Iringa beat Shinyanga 34-28.


