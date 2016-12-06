Kili, Iringa claim Taifa Cup wins

By Brown Msyani @theCitizenTz bmsyani@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. Kilimanjaro made a light work of Manyara during their Taifa Cup game after recording a 114-39 victory at Soweto court.

Kilimanjaro showed intent of winning right from the outset and managed to register a 36-3 first quarter lead. Peter Samuel was the Kilimanjaro star as most of the goals came from him.

Manyara came into the second quarter looking determined to reverse the score, but they paid the price for their inexperience as they tumbled to a 17-4 loss.

Kilimanjaro went to the interval enjoying a resounding 53-7 lead.

The victors took the third quarter brightly and went to register a 32-12 win, leaving Manyara with an almost impossible task of overturning the score. Manyara staged a praiseworthy fightback in the final quarter, but they could only score 20 points compared to Kilimanjaro who notched 29.

Speaking after the game, Samuel lauded his teammates for a perfect showing and hoped that they would keep the good performance going.

“It was a perfect performance the team. We are happy that we have made a flying start and I hope that we will win the next game, and march on to the title,” said Samuel.