Kili Warriors on ‘the Road to Tokyo 2020’

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania has launched an ambitious programme with a view to helping the national Under-23 soccer team, Kilimanjaro Warriors, qualify for the 2020 Olympic Games, which will take place in Tokyo, Japan.

The training programme dubbed The Road to Tokyo, was launched in Dar es Salaam yesterday with the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) and ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports exuding confidence on realisation of the set goal.

Kilimanjaro Warriors have never qualified for the quadrennial showpiece, but there is renewed hope that the country would finally have representatives at the Tokyo Olympics.

Speaking during the launch, the director of Sports Development in the ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Yusuph Singo, said they were impressed with the TFF’s initiative, promising to work closely with the federation to ensure Tanzania makes it to the coveted event.

“The TFF has come up with a praiseworthy programme. To support them, the government has earmarked 55 schools where talents will be identified and nurtured for the mission,” said Singo.

He added: “We all want the best for our country and this drive has come at the right time.

“We are aware that it would need plenty of cash, but it is a good plan that will change Tanzania’s football fortunes in the near future.”

Under the programme, the TFF aims at strengthening U-17, U-20 as well as U-23 teams. Players aged below 23 are eligible for the tournament. TFF president Jamal Malinzi expressed his optimism that Tanzania has all it takes to qualify and draw a new history at the Olympics should the federation get the required support.

“It is going to be a tough task, but we have plenty of soccer talents that need grooming and they may perform wonders on international stage,” said Malinzi.