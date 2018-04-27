Kim optimistic Serengeti Boys will win the Cecafa youth title

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The national U-16 soccer team, Serengeti Boys, technical advisor, Kim Poulsen, is optimistic that the team will clinch the 2018 Cecafa Youth Challenge Cup Championiship in the match in Bujumbura, Burundi tomorrow.

Serengeti Boys will play Somalia counterpart at Ngozi Stadium tomorrow from 3pm while today; Kenya will play Uganda in the third play-off from 3pm at the same venue.

Speaking with The Citizen over the phone yesterday, Kim said the players have shown the commitment in the competition and would like to draw new history in the country.

Serengeti Boys are yet to win the Cecafa Youth Challenge Cup in the two previous editions. The competition was established in 2007 and Burundi won the title after beating Uganda 2-0 in the finals. In the second edition held in Sudan in 2009, Uganda won 2-0 against Eritrea to win the title.

Kim said his players have now attained international exposure and their morale was high. He said in the past three matches, players have shown good development despite the fact that they are very young when compared with other teams.

“We are not underrating Somalia, they are a good team, but I believe in our players who have shown a high level of commitment in the previous matches. We have conceded two goals so far. We drew 1-1 against Uganda before winning 6-0 against Sudan and later eliminating Kenya with 2-1 victory in the semi-finals,”