Kings plot JKT ambush as RBA League resumes

By Brown Msyani @TheCitizenTz bmsyani@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. After a five-day hiatus, the Regional Basketball Association (RBA) League resumes today with two matches on the menu at Bandari Club court.

JKT go head-to-head with Ukonga Kings while Kigamboni confront Jogoo, according to a fixture released yesterday by the Basketball Dar es Salaam (BD).

BD technical and competition director, Gosbert Boniface said yesterday that preparations for the two matches were on course.

JKT, who sit fifth in the league table with 10 points from five outings, will be seeking a win to narrow a gap with leaders Savio.

Savio head the table standings with 15 points, three ahead of second placed Oilers.

JKT head coach Frank Simkoko has expressed optimism that his side can tame Ukonga Kings today.

“Ukonga Kings are a good team as those who have seen them in action can attest. They are tough but beatable,” Simkoko said yesterday.

JKT captain Mussa Chacha had similar views, adding that they are well prepared for the match.

On his part, Ukonga Kings coach Daniel Kapongo has warned JKT, one of the regular campaigners in the league, to expect the worst in today’s match.

“My players are well drilled physically not only to beat JKT, but also snatch the RBA title,” he said.

In ladies’ category, Ukonga Queens are leading with eight points followed by Don Bosco Lioness with seven points.

They have scored 303 goals, against their rivals’ 207.