Klopp irked by Liverpool fans’ impatience

Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp urged Liverpool’s supporters to show more patience with his team after arguing with a fan during the 1-1 draw with Premier League leaders Chelsea The LIverpool manager Klopp could be seen exchanging words with a fan standing behind the dug-outs after a first-half back-pass towards goalkeeper Simon Mignolet was met by a collective groan around Anfield.

Klopp said his side were committed to building play from the back and asked supporters not to allow their impatience to get the better of them.

“If we don’t play possession football tonight, it’s ping-pong,” Klopp told reporters after Tuesday’s game.

“We played high pressure, so Chelsea does it smart, plays a few long balls. If we do the same, you have a stiff neck after the game. “So we had to play football and that includes sometimes you play a back-pass. And then I hear in this moment (shouts): ‘Why you play a back-pass?’ “Keep your nerve, please. It’s still football. I have no problem with emotion. I have much more emotions than I should have. But it’s in this moment (I think), ‘What do you want?’