Konta sees positives in ‘open’ women’s Grand Slam

Melbourne. Johanna Konta believes that the lack of a clear favourite for the Australian Open reflects the growing strength in depth of women’s tennis.

Asked by reporters if the year’s first Grand Slam -- which begins Monday without defending champion and new mum Serena Williams -- was now wide open, Konta had a curt response.

“What does that mean? Whenever I get asked that question, it always comes across in really kind of an almost negative way instead of acknowledging how many great players we have,” the world number nine said. (AFP)