Lionesses too good for Ukonga Queens in RBA

By Brown Msyani @theCitizenTz bmsyani@tz.nationmedie.com

Dar es Salaam. Rejuvenated Savio put up a spirited fight to beat hard-fighting JKT 63-56 in an exciting Regional Basketball Association (RBA) League match at the Harbours Club court on Sunday night.

The victory means Savio are now second in the league with 23 points from 12 games, three points adrift of leaders Oilers.

Savio coach Williamu Kinje showered praise on his players after the match, saying they have what it takes to leapfrog Oilers.

“We are in contention for the RBA title race and so are the other teams, including Oilers, Vijana, Kurasini Heat, Ukonga Kings and Jogoo,” he said.

“In twelve games we have played so far, we won eleven and lost to one to Oilers (league leaders).

“I, therefore, can say we have done a good job so far. If we continue winning like this, I think we will be crowned RBA champions,” he added.

His JKT counterpart Frank Simkoko blamed the defeat on lack of concentration and failure to turn into points numerous chances they created.

“My players were not mentally ready. We lost so many balls to our opponents in today’s (Sunday’s) match,” he said.

But he laughed off suggestions that he is under pressure following his team’s poor performance in the league, saying the battle for the title was still wide open.

JKT are at the bottom of the league with 15 points after 10 outings, 11 points behind leaders Oilers.

Simkoko promised to address the weaknesses he noted during the game before their next assignment.

In Sunday’s match, Savio survived a scare before taking a 18-17 first quarter lead.