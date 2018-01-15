Liverpool end Man City’s unbeaten run in the EPL

London. Liverpool condemned Manchester City to their first Premier League defeat of the season yesterday in a remarkable match at Anfield that finished 4-3.
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s early strike was cancelled out by Leroy Sane’s goal shortly before half-time but three goals in nine scintillating second-half minutes stunned Pep Guardiola’s men and Liverpool held on despite two late strikes by City.
Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola believes his style of play is gaining traction across English football after he experienced a tough first season with Manchester City. He is pleased to see the high-possession, high-pressing and high-intensity approach has found popularity.(AFP)