Lucky Njombe resident Jackson walks away with new rickshaw

Dar es Salaam. Njombe resident Daud Jackson (36) has won a brand new rickshaw in a promotion conducted by giant gaming firm SportPesa Tanzania in collaboration with Vodacom Tanzania.

The rickshaw (TVs King Deluxe) was handed over to Jackson by SportPesa marketing officer, Emmanuel Kilimba in Makete, Njombe Region yesterday.

Speaking during the handover David Jackson said: “I would like to thank SportPesa and Vodacom for launching this promotion.”

Director of Administration and Compliance, Tarimba Abbas said they have set a number of brand new Tvs King Deluxe for lucky winners.