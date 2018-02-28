Wednesday, February 28, 2018

Lucky Njombe resident Jackson walks away with new rickshaw

SportPesa Tanzania marketing officer Emmanuel

SportPesa Tanzania marketing officer Emmanuel Kilimba (right) hands over an ignition key to Daud Jackson in Makete, Njombe yesterday. PHOTO| COURTESY OF SPORTPESA TANZANIA 

In Summary

  • The rickshaw (TVs King Deluxe) was handed over to Jackson by SportPesa marketing officer, Emmanuel Kilimba in Makete, Njombe Region yesterday.
Advertisement

Dar es Salaam. Njombe resident Daud Jackson (36) has won a brand new rickshaw in a promotion conducted by giant gaming firm SportPesa Tanzania in collaboration with Vodacom Tanzania.

The rickshaw (TVs King Deluxe) was handed over to Jackson by SportPesa marketing officer, Emmanuel Kilimba in Makete, Njombe Region yesterday.

Speaking during the handover David Jackson said: “I would like to thank SportPesa and Vodacom for launching this promotion.”

Director of Administration and Compliance, Tarimba Abbas said they have set a number of brand new Tvs King Deluxe for lucky winners.


advertisement

In The Headlines

MCL calls for support for disappeared journalist's family

Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL) has invited internal and foreign well-wishers to

Tanzania’s population projected at 54.2 million

Tanzania’s population has been projected to reach 54.2 million in 2018, the National Bureau of

  • News
    Magufuli to communicate with CCM leaders electronically  
  • News
    DTB to issue loans in 5 days  
  • News
    Let’s dialogue on state of education: call  
  • News
    100 days pass since journalist disappeared  