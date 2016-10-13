Lugalo aces to take Arusha by storm

By Brown Msyani @TheCitizenTZ bmsyani@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Lugalo Golf Club is poised to take the Arusha Open by storm when it tees off on Saturday. Lugalo, one of the fastest rising golf clubs in the country, will field nine golfers at the event that will take place at the Arusha Gymkhana club.

Team captain Shaban Kibuna named other golfers who will slug it out at the tournament as Josephat Masai, Amina Khamis, Sophia Mathias, Saraha Dennis, Nicolas Chitanda, Michael Obare, Frisbay Tony and Noel Mheni.

“We have a winning squad and I believe that we will come on top at the Arusha tournament. Everyone is in top shape ahead of the event,” he said. “We hope that we will surprise other club there because we want to show what the Lugalo golfers are capable of.”