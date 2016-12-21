Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Luizio eyes silverware with Simba

Dar es Salaam. Simba SC new striker Juma Luizio has promised fans that he will give his 100 per cent to help the Msimbazi Street heavyweights end their four-season trophy drought.

Speaking to soka25east, the immediate former Zesco player said he knows Tanzanian football very well and that he is not new to the place since he has played in the country for a long time.

“I am back to Tanzania and my main aim is to win the league with Simba, I will try my best to improve my game,” he was quoted as saying.

“Simba have not won the league for many seasons now, but I am confident that my contribution will help the club end the drought.’

Luizio, who crossed to Zesco from Mtibwa Sugar, joined Simba on a season long loan.


