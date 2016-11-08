Lwandamina finally quits Zesco United

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. George Lwandamina has resigned as head coach of Zesco United, less than 24 hours after his side lost 3-2 at home to Nkana and two weeks after the media had linked him with a coaching position at Tanzanian side Young Africans (Yanga).

The development was confirmed on Monday in a telephone conversation as well as through a communique to fazfootball.com by Zesco United Media and Public Relations Officer Katebe Chengo.

“I can confirm that Mr Lwandamina has left the club saying he wants to concentrate on personal interests. That is what he said in his resignation letter,” Chengo said.

She also confirmed that assistant coach Tenant Chembo will take charge of the team as acting head coach until the end of the season.