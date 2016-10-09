Lyon outshine Ndanda as Majimaji post first victory

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. African Lyon rediscovered the winning formula in the ongoing Tanzania Mainland Vodacom Premier league yesterday to outclass visiting Ndanda Football Club 1-0 at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Lyon started the match with a bang and dominated for most of the first half but was largely let down by misfiring strikers who missed many clear chances.

This forced African Lyon head coach Bernado Tavares to make changes in the second half. This paid dividends with the lone goal coming in the 75th through William Opong. However, Tavares was left regretting the lost chances.

“I am happy to win the match despite the fact that the match was very tough, and we missed many chances. Ndanda FC is strong team, with many experienced players,” he said.

“I featured a new team today because my first choice players are out with some of them injured while others had personal problems,” said the coach, adding, “But we have many players in the team who proved that they can deliver, we forced Ndanda to play according to our style and we won the match.

My focus is now on the match against Mwadui FC next Wednesday in Shinyanga.”

Lyon now go up to 11th with nine points from eight matches. Ndanda’s famous players Paul Ngalema and Kigi Makassy made various attacks but did not find the net till the final whistle. In another match, Majimaji won 1-0 against Mbao FC at Majimaji Stadium in Ruvuma region. This is the first victory for the Ruvuma Region side since the start of the league. Majimaji goal was scored by George Mpole.

However, the victory did not change the team’s position in the standings. The team which is now under new coach Kally Ongalla is placed bottom of the standing with three points from eight matches.