Lyon players ‘secure’ deals

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. A day after playing an integral role in downing high-flying Simba SC, two African Lyon players have secured chances of playing professional football abroad.

Struggling African Lyon snapped the Msimbazi Reds unbeaten run at the Uhuru Stadium on Sunday with the solitary goal coming in stoppage time.

Speaking with The Citizen yesterday, Lyon owner Rahim Kangezi applauded his players for pulling off a famous win on Sunday and revealed that defender Hassan Isihaka and Cameroonian goalkeeper Rostand Youthe would soon leave the club.

According to Kangezi, Isihaka, a former Simba player, is expected to ink for Seattle Sounders of the US after completing trials while Youthe may be heading to either Sounders or South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns.

“Isihaka is one of our best defenders, but we may not have his services in the second round of the league. He will be flying to the US where he will attend trials before signing a contract. The deal is part of our partnership with the Sounders, so I hope that he will have a playing stint there,” said Kangezi. He said Isihaka would fly to Seattle early next week.

Seattle Sounders FC is an American professional soccer club based in Seattle, Washington. The Sounders compete as a member of the Western Conference of Major League Soccer (MLS).

For the Cameroonian shot-stopper, Kangezi said Mamelodi Sundowns have inquired the availability of Youthe, insisting that he would also head off to South Africa before long. “We have had contacts with Mamelodi Sundowns officials. They are interested in signing Youthe. We have no reason to stand in his way, so he will also go to South Africa and try his luck,” said Kangezi.

“If he fails to pass the trials, Seattle Sounders have also expressed interest to sign him. However, considering his talent, I am confident that he will impress the Sundowns technical bench.”

Roll up your sleeves

Meanwhile, Kangezi challenged the Lyon players to roll up their sleeves and build on the victory over the Msimbazi heavyweights.

“We played without three key players who went missing on the eve of the match, but the boys fought hard and we bagged the points from Simba who are the best team at the moment,” he said.

“My challenge to the team now is to take the win as a morale-booster and win our next matches. We are obliged to rack up more points because the difference between us and the bottom team is just five points.”