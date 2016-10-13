Madina tees off at Uganda Ladies Open

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. Madina Iddi and Vicky Elias have vowed to put up glorious performance at the Uganda Ladies Open, which tees off today at the Kitante Golf Club, in Kampala.

Madina, who had competed in the tournament before without desirable success, will be hard-pressed to show the region how she has transformed her game this time around.

Angel Eaton, who will not compete this year, is the Tanzania’s heroine in recent editions following her straight wins in 2012 and 2013.

Madina has been honing her skills for months at the Arusha Gymkhana Club and she declared herself ready for the challenge, stressing that her mission is to win the win the regional title.

Speaking via telephone yesterday, Madina, who hails from Arusha, said she was optimistic and confident about her chances of breaking the Uganda Ladies Open duck.

“My only target is the title and I am positive that I can make it because I’m very familiar with the tournament,” she said.

Vicky was also in bullish mood saying her confidence levels were high ahead of the tee-off.

The Lugalo Club golfer has won multiple regional titles of late and she hopes to replicate her fine form in Kampala.

She noted: “I’m mentally and physically alright and raring to tee off on Thursday (today). I have prepared intensively for the tournament and hopeful I will leave my mark here.”

“The good thing is that I am not the only one from Tanzania. The presence of Madina is also a confidence booster. I believe that we will perform very well here.”

The 54-hole tournament, which will involve Ugandan and Kenyan top golfers, will run for three days with the four-time champion Flavia Namakula returning to the competition for the host nation.

The tournament is divided into different categories including the main ladies event (handicap 0-18) to be played over 54 holes and ladies subsidiary event (H/C 19-36) to be played over 36 holes from Friday to Saturday.