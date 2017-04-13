Madini turn down EA Change

Dar es Salaam. It is another hammer blow for the netball body, Chaneta, after their preferred choice, Madini Arusha, ruled out their chances of competing at the East and Central African Championship.

Chaneta picked Madini Arusha last week as the replacement of Uhamiaji, who had announced their withdrawal from the coveted championship without revealing why they did so.

However, with Chaneta believing that they would still field three teams at the regional event, Madini Arusha, yesterday broke the silence, saying they would not honour the Chaneta decision because of limited training time.

Speaking exclusively with The Citizen yesterday, the club’s secretary general, Athumani Mhando said they appreciate Chaneta for considering Madini Arusha, but disclosed that they will not send their team to Nairobi because time is no longer their best ally.

The week-long championship is scheduled to get underway in the Kenyan capital on April 23. “We appreciate Chaneta for picking our team after Uhamiaji pulled out. It is a chance every team craves, but unfortunately, it has come a bit late,” said the club official.

“After long discussions, we have decided that we will not field our team at the regional tournament. It would be a waste of time and resources if we go there unprepared.”