Maiden league marks new dawn for women football

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian women have a reason to smile as their inaugural football league is launched at the Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma, today.

Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) information officer Alfred Lucas said 12 teams were poised for the league, which marks a new dawn for the country’s women football.

The TFF official disclosed that a maximum of 30 matches will be broadcast live by Azam TV.

Lucas explained that the TFF and Tanzania Woman Football Association (TWFA) have decided to launch the league at the country’s capital with a view to promoting women soccer.

“We hope that about 30 matches will be shown on Azam TV. This is the first time we have the league of this kind, so everyone is excited and hopeful this first edition will be a success as far as promotion of the game is concerned,” he said.

The outspoken TFF official said: “The TFF and TWFA have agreed that the launch of the leagues will be done in Dodoma, but thereafter, matches will be taking place across the country.”

According to Lucas, the opening match will pit Baobao against Victoria Queens of Kagera regions followed by Sisters FC versus Panama, which will be held at Tanganyika ground in Kigoma.

In Mwanza, hosts Marsh Academy will be out battling it out against Majengo of Singida at the Kirumba Stadium.

Viva Queens of Mtwara will be facing Mburahati Queens of Dar es Salaam at the Nangwanda Sijaona Stadium, while Fair Play of Tanga will take on Evergreen of Dar Salaam at the Mkwakwani Stadium as JKT Queens and Mlandizi Queens clash at the Karume Memorial Stadium.

“We are delighted that the league will kick off at last. It is a dream come true because the women have demanded their own league for a quite a long time,” said Lucas.