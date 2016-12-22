Majimaji in bullish mood ahead of Azam encounter

Thursday, December 22, 2016

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Majimaji FC head coach Kally Ongalla is adamant that his team will not be an easy prey for Azam FC on Saturday.

Majimaji, who sit 14th in the 16-team table, pay host to the ice-cream makers at the Majimaji Stadium in Songea, hoping to move clear out of the relegation zone.

Azam arrived in Songea yesterday oozing with confidence with head coach Zeben Hernandez saying confidently that they would bounce back to winning ways at the weekend.

However, Ongala, who also served at Azam as an assistant coach, said his boys were well prepared the challenge, stressing that the Chamazi should not expect an easy ride.

“We are at home and we can’t afford to lose. We have many advantages playing here, so Azam should expect a shock come Saturday,” said the former Yanga and Taifa Stars forward.


