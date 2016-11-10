Major prize money boost for Caf events

By Charles Abel @TheCitizenTZ news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has announced that all competitions under the auspices of the organisation are set to receive a massive prize-money boost, starting with next year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

The African soccer governing body decided to increase the money on offer for AFCON winners from $1.5 million to $4 million which is a 166 per cent increase. Young Africans will also be entitled to a hefty package should they win the next edition of the Africans Champions League. The prize money has been increased from $1.5million (roughly Sh3.3bn) to $2.5 million (Sh5.5bn).