Major prize money boost for Caf events

Dar es Salaam. The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has announced that all competitions under the auspices of the organisation are set to receive a massive prize-money boost, starting with next year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.
The African soccer governing body decided to increase the money on offer for AFCON winners from $1.5 million to $4 million which is a 166 per cent increase. Young Africans will also be entitled to a hefty package should they win the next edition of the Africans Champions League. The prize money has been increased from $1.5million (roughly Sh3.3bn) to $2.5 million (Sh5.5bn).
In a letter issued by CAF, they revealed that a number of factors had contributed to the decision that sees not only the winners but also the other sides that compete in the respective competitions receive a healthier sum than before. The Confederation Cup champions will walk away with $1.25m (Sh2.7bn). The runners up of the Champions League and Confederation Cup with receive $1.25m (Sh2.7bn) and $625,000 (Sh1.4bn) respectively.