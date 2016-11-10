Thursday, November 10, 2016

Major prize money boost for Caf events

In Summary

  • The African soccer governing body decided to increase the money on offer for AFCON winners from $1.5 million to $4 million which is a 166 per cent increase. Young Africans will also be entitled to a hefty package should they win the next edition of the Africans Champions League. The prize money has been increased from $1.5million (roughly Sh3.3bn) to $2.5 million (Sh5.5bn).
Advertisement
By Charles Abel @TheCitizenTZ news@thecitizen.co.tz

        Dar es Salaam. The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has announced that all competitions under the auspices of the organisation are set to receive a massive prize-money boost, starting with next year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

The African soccer governing body decided to increase the money on offer for AFCON winners from $1.5 million to $4 million which is a 166 per cent increase. Young Africans will also be entitled to a hefty package should they win the next edition of the Africans Champions League. The prize money has been increased from $1.5million (roughly Sh3.3bn) to $2.5 million (Sh5.5bn).

In a letter issued by CAF, they revealed that a number of factors had contributed to the decision that sees not only the winners but also the other sides that compete in the respective competitions receive a healthier sum than before. The Confederation Cup champions will walk away with $1.25m (Sh2.7bn). The runners up of the Champions League and Confederation Cup with receive $1.25m (Sh2.7bn) and $625,000 (Sh1.4bn) respectively.     

Related Stories

Major prize money boost for Caf events

 The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has announced that all competitions under the auspices of the organisation are set to receive a massive prize-money boost, starting with next year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

advertisement

In The Headlines

World reacts to Trump win

Donald Trump has stunned America and the world, riding a wave of populist resentment to defeat

37 minutes ago

Mungai to buried at his home village in Mufindi Saturday

Former Cabinet minister and long serving Mufindi MP Joseph Mungai, who died suddenly on Tuesday

  • News
    PAC forms subcommittee to probe into Kigamboni satellite city project  
  • News
    Registrar strikes off three parties for ‘breaking rules’  
  • News
    Tanzania-US ties to remain strong, says American diplomat  
  • News
    What Tanzania can learn from US poll result  