Mallya falters at Kenya Open, rues his mistakes

By Brown Msyani @TheCitizenTz bmsyani@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania promising tennis player, Emmanuel Mallya, was left ruing his mistakes after failing to reach the Britam Kenya Open semi-final stage on Friday.

Mallya, who has been impressive since the start of the tournament, lost to Ugandan Duncan Mugabe by two sets, dashing his hopes of a medal at the Kenyan capital of Nairobi.

Mugabe, the former champion, won 6-1, 6-2 in 1 hour to book a spot in the semis.

“Mugabe is a good player, but I will have myself to blame for failing to qualify for the semifinals. I made many mistakes during the tie,” said the Tanzanian.

Now, the Ugandan will play against his home-boy Ibrahim Yego who punched Rwandese Olivier Havugima 6-1, 6-0.

A win for Mugabe will enable him rub off last edition’s bad memories of disqualification on disciplinary grounds.

Having beaten Yego twice before, the Ugandan will be seeking to carry this form into the encounter.

He said: “When I compare the previous editions I have taken part with this one, I believe my preparations are better. The players have improved and I no longer find easy wins.

“I have played Yego twice, winning both encounters and I hope to replicate the same in the semis. I know the guy I am playing is different from the past encounters and so I am bracing up for a tough game.”

“I trained hard before the championship and this is the reward. He is a good player and he gives me a hard time whenever we meet.”

“I have played him before and I know his game well, so I will try as much as possible to make the most out of his weaknesses,” said the Mugabe.