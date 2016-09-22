Manchester United overturn losing streak

Manchester United ended a run of three successive losses and eased the concerns surrounding manager Jose Mourinho with a comfortable EFL Cup win at League One Northampton Town.

Mourinho could not afford any mistakes in this third-round tie after Premier League defeats by Manchester City and Watford, with a Europa League loss to Feyenoord sandwiched in between.

It was eventually smooth passage, assisted by Northampton keeper Adam Smith, who endured a nightmare evening and played a big part in two of United's goals.

The highly rated 23-year-old picked up a back pass in the 17th minute and when Wayne Rooney's resulting free-kick was blocked, the recalled Michael Carrick fired home the loose ball emphatically.

Alex Revell gave the Cobblers hope of a shock from the penalty spot just before half-time after Daley Blind fouled Sam Hoskins - but this was not the night for an upset.

United regrouped and Ander Herrera's powerful drive put them in front after 68 minutes before Smith's misery was complete seven minutes later when he missed a simple long clearance to allow substitute Marcus Rashford to roll the ball into an empty net.

Northampton may not have been able to spring the big shock and increase the woes for Mourinho by knocking Manchester United out of the EFL Cup - but there was still plenty for the club lying 11th in League One to be pleased about.

The neat Sixfields stadium was packed with a record crowd of 7,798. With a new stand in the process of being built, the club can be proud of the way it handled the big occasion.