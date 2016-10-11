Mand sparkles as Madina gets ready for Uganda Open

By Brown Msyani @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. Pops Mand of Arusha Gymkhana Club smiled broadly on Sunday evening after being declared the overall winner of the tournament, which was organised by the club.

Mand, who was playing off handicap 10, chalked 65 net-strokes in the 18-hole tournament on Sunday.

The Arusha golfer’s A Division score was impressive enough to eclipse his star challengers namely Richard Gomes, Shah Reece and Madina Iddi.

Speaking after the tournament, Mand said he was delighted with another victory at the club, adding that he would work hard to replicate his form at other big tournaments.

“I feel great to win the tournament, it’s a great victory. It was not an easy ride here because my challengers are also among the finest golfers at the club. I optimistic of maintaining my best play in the forthcoming events,” said Mand. Gomes finished second with a score of 70 net strokes. Niher Manoj also registered a fabulous score in the B Division event after penning two under par net 66 strokes. He was the division’s winner.

“It was really a difficult competition, but very thrilling. It was very competitive, but I thank God that I managed to finish with the best score,” said Manoj after the tournament. Nathwani Hiten posed a big threat to Manoj, but he scored 70 net strokes to finish as the runner-up.

The Division C trophy went to Aggarwal Aryan who netted 66 strokes followed by Jay Nathwani with 70. Over 80 golfers from Lugalo Club, Arusha Gymkhana Club, Moshi and Morogoro Gymkhana clubs slugged it out at the tournament.

Meanwhile, Madina, who struggled at the weekend’s tournament, says she is ready for this year’s Uganda Ladies Open, which tees off on Thursday.