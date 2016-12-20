Mao: We are still in the title race

By Fredrick Nwaka @TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.cotz

Dar es Salaam. Azam FC midfielder Himid Mao played down the effect of the goalless draw against African Lyon on Sunday, stressing that they were still in the Vodacom Premier League title race.

Azam, the 2012/13 Mainland champions, fell behind by 12 points from leaders Simba SC who have collected 38 points from 16 matches.

With 14 matches to go, Mao, one of the Azam midfield kingpins, said once the team gels, Azam will be a force to reckon with.

“It’s too early to start predicting the champions. Azam lost today (Sunday), but you can’t write us off now. We are still in the race,” he said.

“The draw against Lyon is not a good measure of what we will achieve in the second leg of the league. We have a lot of new players who need time to give their 100 per cent. I hope that we will soon regain our winning formula and challenge fiercely for the coveted title.”

He added: “Simba and Yanga are our serious title rivals and we know that they have hit the ground running, but you can’t make conclusions from one second round match.

“They will definitely not win all the remaining 14 matches. They will either lose or draw as well. We aren’t happy with the result against Lyon, and I can promise a backlash in the next match.”

Azam will be playing away to relegation-threatened Majimaji FC on Saturday in a match that many pundits regard the Chamazi side as the odds-on favourites to walk away with the maximum points.

“We have to show our real character right from the next match. We understand that Majimaji will be enjoying a home advantage, but we have a team of brilliant players and I am confident that well rise to the challenge,” he added.