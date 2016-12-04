Mapinduzi semis moved to Dar

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Zanzibar Football Federation (ZFA) has announced that the semifinal of this years’ Mapinduzi Cup will take place at the National Stadium on January 11th.

This is the first time in the history of the Mapinduzi Cup to have matches played at the National Stadium in the Mainland. In all the previous editions, matches were played at the Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar.

This time round, ZFA has decided to involve Mainland soccer fans in the event, the association’s secretary general Kassim Haji Salum said yesterday.

“They are part of the United Republic of Tanzania, and hence deserve the chance to partake in the event,” Salum said.

He said they had discussed the matter with the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) and agreed on the new venue for the semifinals.

But there is also a chance the matches would be played at the Uhuru Stadium, depending on what TFF and the government finally agree on.

“This will be historic; we want all (Tanzanians) to celebrate the Zanzibar Revolution, it is our task to see all of us joining Zanzibaris in this,” said Salum.

The tournament will feature four Tanzania Mainland teams -- Young Africans, Simba SC, Azam FC and Mtibwa Sugar. Zanzibar teams are Zimamoto, KVZ and Taifa Jang’ombe of Pemba.

There will be also teams from Uganda, which include defending champions Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) and the Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA). From Kenya is Gor Mahia.