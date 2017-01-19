Matumla fires warning as tricky fight looms

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Mohammed Matumla brags that he would leave his next opponent, Mfaume Mfaume, being stretchered out of the ring when they clash in the Tanzania Professional Boxing Commission (TPBC) lightweight fight on February 5 at the National Indoor Stadium.

The 10-round fight has been organised by Sadick and Company Limited under the supervision of the TPBC and East, Central and South Africa Boxing Federation (ECSBF). Bullish Matumla told The Citizen yesterday that he had stepped up a gear in his preparations, calling on his fans to “relax”.

“I am unstoppable in the lightweight class. Nobody in the country has ever troubled me. I promise my fans an impressive win over Mfaume,” said Matumla, the son of legendary Rashid Matumla.

He bragged: “Organisers should be prepared in all areas; I want to see him on a stretcher after a few first rounds.”

The outspoken boxer is currently undergoing arduous training under his legendary father, who retired to focus on coaching. “Apart from my father, there is a team of retired boxers who are working hard to ensure that I become the finest boxer. I am keen on opening the year with a belt,” the youngster said.

Matumla Jr believes that a win early next month will guarantee him a chance securing an international fight.