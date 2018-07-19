Maugo now targets Malawi boxer’s scalp

By Majuto Omary

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s renowned boxer Mada Maugo is bubbling with confidence ahead of his Supper Middleweight bout against Malawian Charles Msanjo.

“Masanjo does not pose any threat to me. I have studied his style and I know his weaknesses,” Maugo said on Wednesday July 18.

Organised by She Can Foundation, the East and Central Africa Super Middleweight fight will take place at the PTA hall on August 18, according to the firm’s chief executive officer, Sophia Mwakagenda.

Tanzania Professional Boxing Organisation (TPBO) president, Yasin Abdallah said then bout would be preceded by two undercards.