Mayanga: Bring on Zambia

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Coach Salum Mayanga says Taifa Stars have what it takes to cruise into the Cosafa Cup final for the first time in their history at the expense of four-time champions Zambia.

Stars were hard at work yesterday morning ahead of what promises to be a thrilling encounter against Zambia’s Chipolopolo at the Moruleng Stadium.in South Africa. The match kicks off at 5pm.

On Sunday, Stars defied the odds to knock defending champions South Africa out of the tournament and reach the semi-finals.

Mayanga told The Citizen by phone from Johannesburg yesterday that his players were in high spirits ahead of the anxiously awaited showdown.

“We have our strengths and are optimistic we will put up an impressive display in Wednesday’s game. We know the semi-final will be harder than previous matches but we are ready for the challenge,” he said.

“Zambia offer a tricky test but we have to maintain our confidence and mentality of winning big games, and we have shown it in the group stage and quarter-finals,” added.

Stars and Chipolopolo last clashed in the Cosafa Cup in 1997.

Coincidentally, that match was also played on July 5 but in Arusha, where Alex Namazaba and Masauso Tembo were on target en route for Zambia to winning the inaugural round-robin tournament.

Chipolopolo, on the other hand, are chasing a record fifth Cosafa Cup title, and coach Wedson Nyirenda says his team will give Mayanga’s men a run for their money in today’s game.

On paper, Chipolopolo will start as favourites. But if optimism at the Stars camp is anything to go by, the former Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) champions Zambia should expect the worst today.

Elias Maguli, whose 18th minute strike against Bafana Bafana left South Africans furious on Sunday, is among players Taifa Stars bank on for goals.

And Mayanga their target is not only to win today’s clash but also return home with the Cosafa Cup trophy.