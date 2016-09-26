Mayanja now optimistic of winning Dar derby

By Suleiman Jongo @slei_jongo sjongo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Simba SC assistant coach Jackson Mayanja has exuded confidence that they will carry the day on Saturday when they clash with Young Africans.

The Ugandan tactician made the remark after Simba trounced Majimaji FC 4-0 at National Stadium on Saturday to strengthen their grip on the top spot.

Mayanja said the emphatic victory has served as a morale booster ahead of their derby and expressed his belief that the Msimbazi Street side will have the last laugh this weekend.

“My players did a great job and considering that we are going to play our fiercest rival; this is a morale booster. There is an air of expectation and belief amongst players and fans now and this is important ahead of the derby,” said the Ugandan.

Simba, who have not won the league for four seasons, are at the summit of the table with 16 points having played six matches.

Yanga, Azam and Mtibwa Sugar tie on points with 10 points, but the former could have gone to within three points of the leaders with a win over Stand United yesterday.

The two clubs whose rivalry is as old as the country’s football are expected to disappear into their secret camps from today.

Simba have made it clear that they will pitch a camp in Morogoro, but their training sessions may not be open to the public as they did before the start of the league.

“We know Yanga are the defending champions, so it is going to be a tough match, but we are going to the camp and fine-tune our defensive, midfield and attacking areas. I believe our fans will be happy on Saturday.” said Mayanja.