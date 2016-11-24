Mbeya City to bolster squad with Malawi ace

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Mbeya City plan to cross the border and draft in one Malawian player ahead of the second round of the Vodacom Premier League.

Club chairman Mussa Mapunda revealed that they will sign a striker for the southern neighbours with a view to bolstering their strike force, which did not live up to expectations during the first half of the season.

“We can’t disclose any player or club that we are in contact with, but we will bring in one foreign striker from Malawi whom we hope will propel the team to where we want to be,” said Mapunda.

He said head coach Kinnah Phiri has been tasked to finalise the negotiations and bring the striker on board.

“We have left this task to Phiri and he has promised to finalise the deal soon.”

Mbeya City sit eight in the league table with 19 points after playing 15 matches. The second round would resume on December 17.