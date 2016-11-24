Thursday, November 24, 2016

Mbeya City to bolster squad with Malawi ace

Mbeya City coach Kinnah Phiri

Mbeya City coach Kinnah Phiri 

In Summary

Club chairman Mussa Mapunda revealed that they will sign a striker for the southern neighbours with a view to bolstering their strike force, which did not live up to expectations during the first half of the season.

Advertisement
By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Mbeya City plan to cross the border and draft in one Malawian player ahead of the second round of the Vodacom Premier League.

Club chairman Mussa Mapunda revealed that they will sign a striker for the southern neighbours with a view to bolstering their strike force, which did not live up to expectations during the first half of the season.

“We can’t disclose any player or club that we are in contact with, but we will bring in one foreign striker from Malawi whom we hope will propel the team to where we want to be,” said Mapunda.

He said head coach Kinnah Phiri has been tasked to finalise the negotiations and bring the striker on board.

“We have left this task to Phiri and he has promised to finalise the deal soon.”

Mbeya City sit eight in the league table with 19 points after playing 15 matches. The second round would resume on December 17.

“We currently occupy the eighth place. The points we have aren’t encouraging, but our players battled bravely in all matches they played. I am confident that Mbeya City will come back stronger,” he said.

advertisement

In The Headlines

1  hour ago

Cut loan needs, industry told

Faced with dwindling liquidity levels, commercial banks have asked manufacturers to reduce their

1  hour ago

PM warns against arbitrary sackings

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa yesterday warned regional and district commissioners against

  • News
    Commission in fresh bid to address land conflicts  
  • News
    Heavy rain wreaks havoc, causes traffic jams in Dar  
  • International
    Colombia, FARC to sign new peace accord Thursday  
  • International
    Israel bid to quiet Muslim call to prayer revived  